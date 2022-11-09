Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,321 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $503.59 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

