Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 22,947 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of PENN opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

