Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

