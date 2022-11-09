Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LSXMA stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.26.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.34%.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
