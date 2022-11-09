Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 7,937 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,217,000 after acquiring an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.