Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 124.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 905,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

