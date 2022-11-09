Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.