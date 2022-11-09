Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 481.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5,891.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

