Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,198,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 258,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 139.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 262,564 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 152,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

