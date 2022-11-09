Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

