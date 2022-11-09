Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.19 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,878,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

