Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
