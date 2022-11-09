Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

