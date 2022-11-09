Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

