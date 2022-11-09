Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $829,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

