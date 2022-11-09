Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $966,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,687,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,431,000 after buying an additional 158,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of WCN opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

