Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after buying an additional 61,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

