Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

