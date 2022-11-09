Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,387 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

