Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $4,739,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 104.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in AutoZone by 48.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,495.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,256.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,160.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

