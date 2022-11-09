Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 13,689 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Crocs Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CROX opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.