Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 706 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

