Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,519,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9,911.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 302,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 299,034 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KRE opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.