Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 111 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $596.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.77.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

