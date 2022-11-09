Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 292 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 785.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

