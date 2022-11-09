Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 43,283 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,283 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

