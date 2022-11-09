Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 77,836 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,836 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Trimble by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $828,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

