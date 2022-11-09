Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 9,753 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $382.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.55.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

