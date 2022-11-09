Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 9,753 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $382.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.