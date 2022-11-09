Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,499,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 82,590 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 166.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Mosaic stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

