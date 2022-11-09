Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 180.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 111.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

