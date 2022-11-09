Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.