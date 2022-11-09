Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88,679.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 446,059 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,637.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 379,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 357,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after buying an additional 230,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

