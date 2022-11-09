Bank of Nova Scotia Has $237,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.