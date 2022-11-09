Bank of Nova Scotia Has $238,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

