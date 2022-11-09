Bank of Nova Scotia Has $279,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in APA were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 104.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

