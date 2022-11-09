Bank of Nova Scotia Has $331,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AES were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,927,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AES Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

