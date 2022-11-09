Bank of Nova Scotia Has $343,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Incyte were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Incyte by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

INCY stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

