Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $355,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($120.90) to £130 ($149.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

NASDAQ AZN opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

