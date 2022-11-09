Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,279 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

