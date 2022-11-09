Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,342,097 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TC Energy Profile

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

