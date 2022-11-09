Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 9,105 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

South Jersey Industries Profile

SJI opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

