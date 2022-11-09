Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Evergy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evergy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

