Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.