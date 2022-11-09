Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

IR stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,543 shares of company stock worth $2,309,183. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

