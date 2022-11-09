Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xylem were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

