Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,038,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EWA stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

