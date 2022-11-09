Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,652 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PTC were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 192,130 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 45.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

PTC Stock Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,878,224. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

