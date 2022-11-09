Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,600 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 320.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

PAYC opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $516.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.21.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

