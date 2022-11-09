Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,654 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $337.49 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

