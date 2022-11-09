Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,042 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 61.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 10.3% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 452,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.8 %

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

LNC stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.