Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 45,463 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

